New study released for statewide Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week

Posted 11:48 PM, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01AM, September 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– A new statewide study is finding that 74 % of child restraint devices are misused, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Governor, Rick Synder, is declaring this child passenger safety awareness week, in part of a national initiative to raise awareness for car seat use.

It is recommended that a child rides in a rear-facing seat from birth until they reach the weight or height limit.

Then parents should switch to a forward-facing car seat until at least age 5, followed by a booster seat.

Parents are also being encouraged to have car seat inspections by a certified CPS technician.

For a list of planned car seat checks visit the State of Michigan’s website.

