Pedestrian struck, killed on US-31 in Port Sheldon Township

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was struck and killed late Friday night on U.S.-31 in Port Sheldon Township, and the investigation continues into why he ran onto the highway.

The crash occurred north of Taylor Street, around 11:50 p.m. Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was a 30-year-old Holland resident who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name had not been released yet at the time of this report.

Investigators say the pedestrian ran out of a wooded area in front of a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Michael Posthumus, 37, of Spring Lake. The driver was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt, according to police, who say the pedestrian was struck on the inside, northbound lane of US-31.

“Posthumus was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian….Posthumus and witnesses immediately contacted 911 and provided aid until rescue units arrived.”

Police say no alcohol was involved and the investigation continues.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were members of the Port Sheldon Township Fire Department and North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance.