Police: Standoff in Wyoming related to two suspicious deaths in Spencer Twp.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two “suspicious deaths” at a house in Spencer Township, and police are involved in a related standoff involving a “person of interest” in Wyoming. The location of the deaths is in the 1000 block of Rooksby Street NE.

Undersheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young told FOX 17 at the scene Saturday afternoon that the county’s Central Dispatch Authority received a 911 call from an acquaintance of the couple who had gone to their house in Spencer Township and received no answer when they knocked on the door. The acquaintance went inside the house and discovered one person dead. Once sheriff’s deputies arrived and went inside, they found a second person dead. Their names, ages and gender were not immediately provided by police at the scene. But Undersheriff LaJoye-Young said both people appeared to have suffered “violent deaths”.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says investigators “developed a possible suspect who was believed to be inside an apartment in the 4200 block of Stonebridge Avenue SW…”. That’s at the Ramblewood Apartments complex near 44th Street and Byron Center Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says, “The Wyoming Police Department attempted to make contact with the subject , who refused to cooperate and would not come out of the apartment. WYPD is negotiating with the subject…and Stonebridge Ave SW remains an active scene.”

The situation remains active Saturday evening, and FOX 17 has a crew on the scene in Wyoming.