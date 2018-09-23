× 1 dead and 1 seriously injured in Montcalm County crash

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich.– One person is dead and another seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday night.

This happening just after 9:30 p.m. on Sidney Road near Hillman Road in Sidney Township.

Deputies say a 40-year-old female from Stanton, was driving east, when she attempted to pass a slower vehicle, colliding with a 25-year-old woman from Greenville.

The woman from Stanton died at the scene, and the other driver from Greenville was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.