× 1 dead in early morning crash

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich.– One person is dead after an early morning crash in Kent County.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Rusco and Sparta Avenue NW.

Deputies tell us that an early preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling east when it ran through a stop sign and hit some trees.

They also tell us the vehicle caught on fire.

Deputies are working to identify the driver.