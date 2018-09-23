A full sunny Sunday before showers and storms arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan experienced another cool start with morning temperatures in the 40s. After the cool start, we expect mostly sunny skies with light winds and a bit warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will work into the lower 70s. Tonight, we will have a similar set up with cool temperatures working back into the lower 50s with mostly clear skies and light winds.

Our next chance of rain arrives late on Monday into Tuesday with an approaching cold front. Temperatures will warm into the work week before this frontal system moves in bringing scattered showers and storms. Nothing expected to be severe at this time as we plan on seeing around a half an inch of rainfall.

By the end of the week temperatures will work back a little bit below and closer to average for this time of year with mainly dry conditions Another chance of rain arrives late in the day on Thursday.

It is that time of year as fall is officially underway and the leaves will start to change soon. Check out the peak times to see the beautiful colors all across Michigan!