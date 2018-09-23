Chemicals aboard truck ignited following explosion at business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Fire Marshall is investigating after an explosion at a business ignited a truck with chemicals inside.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says an employee at a business on Davis Creek Court was refueling a power washer when the explosion happened. The explosion then started a fire aboard a nearby box truck.

Police tell us the truck ignited because the truck had flammable chemicals on board. They did not specify as to what kind of chemicals they were.

When police and fire responders got to the scene, they were met with flames shooting out of the truck’s cargo area. They were able to contain the fire with a standard approach, but had to use a combination of water and special extinguishers to fully extinguish the flames.

Police tell us the employee involved with sparking the fire received serious injuries, but that they did not appear to be life-threatening. The man apparently sought treatment at an area hospital.

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks that anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (269) 337-8994, call Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or visit http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

