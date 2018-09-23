Man found dead in Quincy Village Park

QUINCY, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a public park Sunday afternoon.

State Police tell us they responded to an unresponsive man at the Quincy Village Park around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the man is in his 40’s and a resident of Coldwater Township. They have not yet identified the man.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious. Police are waiting for an autopsy to be performed before declaring a cause of death.

FOX 17 will have updates as they become available.