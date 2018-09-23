× No injuries in deck and exterior fire at Battle Creek house

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Nobody was hurt in a fire that ravaged a deck at a home in Battle Creek on Sunday morning.

At 4:34 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Fire Department responded to a report of a possible house fire at 25 Ashley St. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found that both a deck attached to the house and the outside of the house were on fire.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

The fire was contained to the deck and house’s exterior. The flames did not breach the interior of the home. However, the interior received some smoke and water damage.