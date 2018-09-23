Offensive line makes strides in blowout win over Nebraska

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich -- Michigan beat Nebraska 56-10 Saturday at Michigan Stadium to open Big Ten play.

The Wolverines rushed for 285 yards in the game and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

"Statement for our team as far as just being a tough physical football team" fullback Ben Mason, who ran for 3 touchdowns against Nebraska, said. "We really showed the ability to run on offense and then on defense we were flying around we made a lot of plays so that was really good to see today."

The offensive line took a lot of the blame from many following the teams season opening loss to Notre Dame three weeks ago. Now, that unit appears to becoming making strides highlighted by Saturday's performance.

"Starting out against Notre Dame since then we've been clicking rushing for about 250 yards each game" junior left tackle Jon Runyan said. "When you do that the whole team is going to follow suit defense especially defense has been unbelievable we could run the bal like we have the past three games we are going to get good results."

"Moving, controlling the line of scrimmage" head coach Jim Harbaugh added. "I really thought in all phases our offensive line played extremely well, maybe their best game."

The Wolverines head to Evanston, Illinois next Saturday to play Northwestern.