Several escape house fire Sunday afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several people are safe after escaping a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Grand Rapids fire department responded to an active fire at house on Fifth Street NW just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Several people in the area had called 911 to report the fire.

Once they arrived on scene, they found a two and a half story house with fire showing in the attic. The house was split up into several apartment units.

Bystanders told the fire department that people were still inside on the second floor.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department entered the building to perform a search for those still inside. Eventually they were all able to make it out on their won without any injuries.

The fire was contained to the attic of the house. A cause of the fire is still under investigation.