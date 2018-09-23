Want to learn about law enforcement? Join the MSP Citizens’ Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich-- The Michigan State Police Rockford Post is looking for members of the public to join its Citizens' Academy.

The eight week course gives people an insight into the world of law enforcement, including procedures Troopers follow and getting to know those at the Rockford Post.

"It's a great opportunity for us to let the public know what we do in law enforcement [and] what MSP does in law enforcement," said Lt. Chris McIntire with MSP. "Hopefully we build ambassadors back to the community so they can let the community know what we do and why we do the things we do."

The course begins on October 22 and runs through December 17. Meetings will be on Monday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will end with a graduation ceremony.

The academy is open to adults and is free of charge. It will focus on patrol efforts in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.

Anyone interested in signing up for the academy can contact Trooper Martin Miller at 616-312-5137 or send an email to millerm36@michigan.gov

Classes are available on a first come, first serve basis.