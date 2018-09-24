2 of 4 suspects charged with conspiracy to kidnap, kill child

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. – Two of the four people from West Michigan accused in a plot to kidnap, sexually assault and kill a child have been formally charged.

Jayme LaPointe and David Bailey were arraigned in Branch County Court on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct. LaPointe, 19, of Athens was arraigned Monday, with her bond set at $5 million. Bailey, 37, of Coldwater was arraigned Sunday but was in court again Monday where his bond was also set at $5 million. Initially, he was given no bond in the case.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office said Friday that LaPointe and Bailey were among four people accused of plotting to kidnap a young child at a local county fair, torture and sexually assault the child until they died and then dispose of the body.

The other two suspects, Matthew Toole, 32, of Battle Creek, and Talia Furman, 32, of Springfield, are expected to be arraigned on the same charges Tuesday.

All three charges carry a possible penalty of life in prison if they are convicted.