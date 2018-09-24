× 3 suspects arrested after Kalamazoo pursuit, shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three people could be facing charges believed to have been involved in a shooting that injured two people.

Police in Kalamazoo say they responded to the 800 block of Riverview Drive just before 10 p.m. Sunday night after two teens were shot.

Investigators say the suspects fled the scene before officers could arrive.

Shortly after, police located what was believed to have been the stolen car and officers pursued it until the vehicle crashed at Davis Street and Wheaton Avenue and the occupants fled.

Around 4 a.m. Monday morning all three suspects were taken into custody. They were believed to have been driving a stolen Nissan Altima with a license plate of ZY44226.

If you know anything, call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.