Annual Shakespeare Festival celebrates 25th year at Grand Valley State University

Posted 11:00 AM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47AM, September 24, 2018

For 25 years, Grand Valley State University has paid tribute to William Shakespeare with an annual festival. It is the oldest and largest celebration of honoring him in Michigan. The community is once again encouraged to come to the celebration, "A Silver Coronation: The Grand Valley Shakespeare Effect"  from Sept. 28-Nov. 3.

Jim Bell, Shakespeare Festival managing director, said the goal of the festival is to involve both the Grand Valley and West Michigan communities, as well as communities around the world. Over the years, this has been accomplished through various events, including a main stage production, performances abroad, a biannual Shakespeare conference, involvement by guest artists and alumni, and outreach performances at local schools by Bard to Go, Grand Valley’s all-student touring Shakespeare company.

Special to the 25th anniversary of the festival will be the staged reading by festival alumni of a commissioned play by Grand Valley alumnus Scott Watson called "Defy the Stars".

For event information, visit this link.

