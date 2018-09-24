Bart Williams breaks touchdown passes record at GVSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State senior quarterback Bart Williams is now the school's all-time leader in career touchdown passes with 118.

Williams threw 5 touchdowns in Saturday's 45-20 win over visiting Michigan Tech, he has thrown on the season with no interceptions.

He passes Curt Anes (114) for 1st on the school's all-time list.

"It was a lot of fun" Williams said. "A lot of fun with my teammates and I think that's the most important thing. All those touchdowns, they were the ones in the end zone. Throwing and catching is tough, getting touchdowns it tough and big credit to the guys going across the middle, catching the ball downfield and making plays on the ball."

Williams in now 2nd on the school's all-time passing yards list just 13 behind Cullen Finnerty. Williams will likely get that record Saturday when the Lakers play at Northwood.