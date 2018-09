Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ArtPrize 10 has us all in the spirit to bring out our inner Picasso. Clearly Todd and Leigh Ann should enter the next competition after viewers got a look at how well they could draw each other, on a whiteboard, in two minutes.

Who do you think did the best job? (And we use that term loosely) Make sure to vote on the FOX 17 Morning Mix Facebook page.