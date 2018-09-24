Company penalized for disabling vehicles’ emissions controls

Posted 7:11 PM, September 24, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — The government says a Florida company will spend more than $6 million in penalties and repair costs for selling computer software that disables automotive emissions controls.

The Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency say that Derive Systems of Sanford, Florida, sold 363,000 products that violated the Clean Air Act.

In a civil settlement, Derive must pay a $300,000 penalty and spend $6.25 million to fix the products so they don’t violate the law. Messages were left Monday seeking comment from Derive.

Government documents say Derive sold the software under the SCT and Bully Dog brands. The government says hand-held products known as “tuners” would overwrite automaker programs. The software would stop catalytic converters, particulate filters and other emissions controls from working.

The company also must stop selling the software.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s