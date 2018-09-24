× Crash closes portion of M-96 in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Mich. — A crash has closed a portion of M-96 in Galesburg.

The Galesburg-Augusta High School is now warning parents and students about the crash as it may impact their commute to school.

We’re told crews are responding to a crash on M 96 between 37th and 38th Avenues.

The school is advising parents and students to use G Avenue as a detour to get to school.

There is no word on any injuries in the crash or how long the road will be closed for. We will of course keep you posted.