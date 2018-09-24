Suspect and victims identified in double murder; standoff

Drowsy driver goes off the road, has part of dead tree land on car

Posted 5:08 PM, September 24, 2018, by

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man in Cass County was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash.

In a release, police say the 31-year-old became drowsy while on Brownville Street near Diamond View Street and went off the road. Police say the driver hit a dead tree, with the impact causing the top part of the tree to break off and land on the vehicle.

The driver was injured in the crash, but refused medical treatment on scene and took a private vehicle to the hospital.

In addition the sheriff’s office, the Cassopolis Fire Department, Trues Wrecker Service and AEP assisted at the scene.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s