Drowsy driver goes off the road, has part of dead tree land on car

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man in Cass County was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash.

In a release, police say the 31-year-old became drowsy while on Brownville Street near Diamond View Street and went off the road. Police say the driver hit a dead tree, with the impact causing the top part of the tree to break off and land on the vehicle.

The driver was injured in the crash, but refused medical treatment on scene and took a private vehicle to the hospital.

In addition the sheriff’s office, the Cassopolis Fire Department, Trues Wrecker Service and AEP assisted at the scene.