Explore ArtPrize 10 in Grand Rapids using segways

September 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- ArtPrize 10 is underway in downtown Grand Rapids and there is unique way to explore all the art using segways.

Segway tours of Grand Rapids has a total of eight different segways for families to rent seven days a week. You do need to make an appointment ahead of time by calling Michael Kaback at 616-780-5587.

Participants will not only get to see all of the art on display, but also see the sites of the Grand Rapids Art Museum, Gerald R. Ford Museum, Grand Rapids Public Museum, and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

If you are interested, here is a list of prices: 30 Minutes $50.00 per person, 60 Minutes $75.00 per person, 90 Minutes $100.00 per person.

For more information, you can visit their website.

