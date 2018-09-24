Harry Connick, Jr. to play holiday show in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The holiday season in Grand Rapids will get started with a little southern flair as Harry Connick, Jr. will be bringing his holiday tour To DeVos Performance Hall in November.

The “A New Orleans Tricentennial Celebration…Holiday Edition” tour will play at DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, November 26. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 28, at noon.

Connick is a native of New Orleans and has been celebrating the city’s 300th birthday in his latest tour. He is a multiple Grammy and Emmy Award winner and has been nominated for Tony awards as well. He has also played at Frederik Meijer Garden Summer series in recent years.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 1-800-745-3000 starting September 28 at noon, or at Ticketmaster.com or the DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices. Individuals are limited to eight tickets.