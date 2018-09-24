Here is the ArtPrize 10 jurors’ shortlist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize on Monday revealed the jurors’ shortlist for the 2018 competition.

The shortlist is divided into five categories: 2-D, 3-D, installation, time-based and outstanding venue.

The finalists in this category, along with the 20 public vote finalists, are eligible for $500,000 in prizes.

The public vote selections will be announced Sept. 30. Voting continues until Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Here is the full list of this year’s jurors’ shortlist and where they are located:

2-D

3-D

Installation

Time-based

  • C R O S S R O A D by Crossroad Collective (SITE:LAB)
  • Consequence by Brianna Lynn Hernandez Baurichter (The Bend Gallery)
  • brown, carmine, and blue by Le’Andra LeSeur (SITE:LAB)
  • Disabled Country by Neil Marchus (Frederik Meijer Gardens)
  • No Names by Niskanen & Salo (Grand Rapids Art Museum)

Outstanding venue

  • Process and Presence: Contemporary Disability Sculpture at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
  • Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives
  • Muse Gr
  • Public Space 415 at SITE:LAB
  • UICA Outside — Westside

