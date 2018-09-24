Here is the ArtPrize 10 jurors’ shortlist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize on Monday revealed the jurors’ shortlist for the 2018 competition.
The shortlist is divided into five categories: 2-D, 3-D, installation, time-based and outstanding venue.
The finalists in this category, along with the 20 public vote finalists, are eligible for $500,000 in prizes.
The public vote selections will be announced Sept. 30. Voting continues until Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Here is the full list of this year’s jurors’ shortlist and where they are located:
2-D
- PULSE Nighclub: 49 Elegies by John Gutoskey (Grand Rapids Art Museum)
- But Did You Die? by Heather Johnson (Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives)
- City with Shining Neon Lights, Hollywood, America by Norimitsu Kokubo (Frederik Meijer Gardens)
- THE STRING PROJECT by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez (DeVos Place)
- Mastermind America by Alexi Torres (DeVos Place)
3-D
- 108 Death Masks: A Communal Prayer for Peace and Justice by Nikesha Breeze (DeVos Place)
- Naming the Dead by Mahwish Chishty (The Ruse Escape Rooms)
- Untitled by Tony Pedemonte (Frederik Meijer Gardens)
- Barter Boat by RADAR Art (Grand Rapids Children’s Museum)
- Untitled by Shinichi Sawada (Frederik Meijer Gardens)
Installation
- Madison at Franklin by Mandy Cano Villalobos (SITE:LAB)
- Heidelbergology; 2+2=8 by Tyree Guyton Heidelberg Project (SITE:LAB)
- By Her Own Hand by Lora Robertson (Fountain Street Church)
- Silent Chorus by Eva Rocha (Fountain Street Church)
- Locked and Loaded by Kimberly Walker (Grand Valley State University)
Time-based
- C R O S S R O A D by Crossroad Collective (SITE:LAB)
- Consequence by Brianna Lynn Hernandez Baurichter (The Bend Gallery)
- brown, carmine, and blue by Le’Andra LeSeur (SITE:LAB)
- Disabled Country by Neil Marchus (Frederik Meijer Gardens)
- No Names by Niskanen & Salo (Grand Rapids Art Museum)
Outstanding venue
- Process and Presence: Contemporary Disability Sculpture at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives
- Muse Gr
- Public Space 415 at SITE:LAB
- UICA Outside — Westside