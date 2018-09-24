Suspect and victims identified in double murder; standoff

McConnell: Kavanaugh will get up-or-down vote

Posted 3:45 PM, September 24, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will receive an up-or-down vote in the Senate “in the near future.”

McConnell on Monday angrily denounced Democrats, accusing them of waging a “smear campaign” against Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh is facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including a report Sunday by The New Yorker magazine that dates to Kavanaugh’s time as an undergraduate at Yale University in the 1980s.

McConnell called the latest allegation “another orchestrated, last-minute hit on the nominee” by Democrats who oppose Kavanaugh’s conservative judicial philosophy.

McConnell says “Democrats won’t let a complete lack of evidence get between them and a good smear. It’s despicable.”

