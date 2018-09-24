Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Montcalm County

LANSING, Mich. – Someone in Montcalm County had a very good weekend and may not even know it yet.

The Michigan Lottery reports that someone bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Pierson Trading Post in Pierson, Michigan, that is worth $1 million.

That ticket matched the five white balls in the drawing: 01-02-11-52-64.

Whoever has the winning ticket should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to schedule a time to pick up their prize. The ticket is valid for one year from the drawing date, which was September 21.