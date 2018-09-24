Morning Buzz for Monday, Sept. 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1,) The "Shortlist" will be announced Monday night for ArtPrize 10. Jurors picked five artworks in four categories: two-dimensional, three-dimensional, time-based and installation and five venues to contend for prizes in the world's largest art competition.

Each of the jurors will choose a $12,500 category winner, to be announced during the ArtPrize awards Oct. 5. A separate panel of jurors will select a $200,000 juried grand prize winner from among the Shortlist. For the second year, ArtPrize-goers also have the option to choose a piece on the shortlist to win the public vote grand prize. that did not happen last year. ArtPrize 10 runs through Oct. 7.

2.) One of the largest pharmaceutical companies is holding a job fair on Monday, Sept. 24. Pfizer will be at The Radisson Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo form 9a.m. to 3p.m. Positions range from manufacturing and operations to engineering and more. On-site interviews will take place and you are encouraged to register ahead of time online at pfizer.com.

3.) Lions fans are waking up on Cloud 9! Detroit beat the New England Patriots at Ford Field with a score of 26 to 10. What's interesting about this victory is that Lions' Head Coach Matt Patricia spent six seasons with the Patriots as Defensive Coordinator.

4.) Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of the "The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary". Players can officially add 300 new words to their game play. The top additions are the two to three-letter words like "Ok", "Ew" and "Zen". The dictionary has been adding new words every four to eight years since 1976.

5.) Kind of hard to walk and eat spaghetti, right? Not anymore. The co-owner of "Spaghetti Incident Restaurant" in New York has come up with spaghetti in easy-to-carry cones.