Otsego students going purple for cancer awareness

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Students at one West Michigan school district are working to help raise money to find better treatment options for people living with cancer and Parkinson's.

Instead of the usual blue & gold, you`ll be seeing a lot of purple at Otsego Public Schools this week for the district's 5th annual purple community event which supports Van Andel Institute in Grand Rapids.

The school district has even created its own purple shirts that they are selling, with the money raised going towards cancer research, and finding a cure for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

During the week-long event, students will hear from cancer survivors and take part in a variety of different activities.

Over the last four events at Otsego, our community has raised almost $72,000. The goal this year is to reach $100,000.