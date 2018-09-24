× Pfizer hosting Kalamazoo job fair Monday hiring for 200 positions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are looking for a job, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in West Michigan wants to fill hundreds of positions.

Pfizer is hosting a career fair in downtown Kalamazoo Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Radisson hotel on West Michigan Avenue.

Positions range from manufacturing and operations, to engineering, and more.

Representatives from the company will be on site interviewing candidates, with the goal of filling positions over the next few weeks.

You’re encouraged to register online ahead of time, but you’re still welcome to just walk in. You can also apply online before going to the job fair.