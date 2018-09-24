Pfizer hosting Kalamazoo job fair Monday hiring for 200 positions

Posted 4:55 AM, September 24, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you are looking for a job, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in West Michigan wants to fill hundreds of positions.

Pfizer is hosting a career fair in downtown Kalamazoo Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Radisson hotel on West Michigan Avenue.

Positions range from manufacturing and operations, to engineering, and more.

Representatives from the company will be on site interviewing candidates, with the goal of filling positions over the next few weeks.

You’re encouraged to register online ahead of time, but you’re still welcome to just walk in. You can also apply online before going to the job fair.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s