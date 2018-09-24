Police: 2 in custody after armed robbery caught on video

Posted 9:40 PM, September 24, 2018, by

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Authorities say two people are in custody Monday after an armed robbery at a Benton Harbor business.

The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. at the Boost Mobile store, 957 Pipestone St.  Police say a 37-year-old man pulled a gun on the store clerk and demanded money.

He and a 17-year-old girl also seen on surveillance video during the robbery were both taken into custody a few hours after the incident, police said.

They are both lodged in the Berrien County jail and their names will be released after they are formally arraigned.

Police say the gun used during the robbery has not been located. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.

