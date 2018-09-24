× Portage schools remain open after threat found not credible

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage schools will be open as normal today despite a threat made on social media.

Police in Portage say a student made a threat just before 7 p.m. Sunday night on social media, saying they were going to bring a gun to Portage Central High School to confront another student.

Officers were able to make contact with the student making the threat and found it not to be credible. School will be open and operating on its normal schedule.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.