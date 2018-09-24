Suspect and victims identified in double murder; standoff

Start your cosmetology journey at Empire Beauty School

Whether you are 18 or 80, if you have a passion for cosmetology, Empire Beauty School is for you. Cosmetology is a billion-dollar industry that isn't going away anytime soon.

We stopped by their new Grand Rapids location at 3583 Alpine Ave. NW to see some of the students in action. The students are taught by licensed cosmetology educators. They learn everything from hair cut and color to spa facials, manicures, pedicures, waxing and more.

One thing that makes them stand out is that they have created a curriculum called CLICK: Certified Learning in  Clipping Technology. It is actually exclusive to Empire Beauty School. Students are also always introduced to some of the greatest products on the market, too.

The cosmetology program requires 1,500 hours through the State of Michigan. They go through classroom instruction as well as hands-on training. That means, there is an actual salon where clients can get an extensive amount of services at a huge discount. Keep in mind, your appointment might take slightly longer because instructors are near the students to help along the way.

Empire Beauty School has two Grand Rapids locations and one in Portage. To see a full list of services or to learn more about enrolling, please visit empire.edu

 

