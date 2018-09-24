State website upgrade to help find lost, abandoned property

Posted 7:43 PM, September 24, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Treasury office is introducing a new website to help people claim lost or abandoned property.

The website will allow electronic claim filings and searches for property and is expected to be up and running by Oct. 1. Holders of unclaimed property will be able to file reports and provide payments electronically.

The Michigan Unclaimed Property website and call center will be unavailable starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. on Oct. 1 as part of the transition to the new website.

Michigan has returned more than $400 million in unclaimed property to rightful owners or their heirs over the past four years.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s