Suspect and victims identified in double murder; standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More details have been released in a weekend double murder that ended in a standoff where the suspect also died.

The Kent County Sheriff says that Bruce Huntley, 33, shot and killed Lisa Bradley, 58, and James Cole, 54, at their home on Rooksby Street N.E. in Spencer Township Saturday morning. Huntley later took his own life at their apartment in Wyoming.

Investigators say that Bruce Huntley’s wife, Samantha, and their 4-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter, had moved to live with Lisa Bradley, who was her mother, about a week ago after a domestic disturbance with Bruce. Bruce forced his way into Bradley and Cole’s home, killed the couple, and then kidnapped Samantha and the children and took them back to their Ramblewood Apartment in Wyoming.

Negotiators with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety and Grandville Police Department were able to get Bruce to release Samantha and the children. They were not injured.

