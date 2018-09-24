Veteran coaches lead Zeeland West, Unity Christian in key Week 6 matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- John Shillito (14 years at Zeeland West) and Craig Tibbe (16 years at Unity Christian) are the only coaches their programs have ever had and this Friday they are set to meet for the 17th time.

"Craig is the guy I've coached against most in my career" Shillito said. "He and I right now are the only old timers left from the original OK Green which included Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer and Muskegon. It's a pleasure because it's a class act, they do it right, I have so much respect for who they are."

The Dux and Crusaders have played three times in the playoffs (2007, 2010, 2015) and their last three overall matchups have been decided by seven points or less.

"It's kind of fun we get to know each other pretty well" Tibbe said. "We've played them a lot over the years, sometimes two times a year, so you know they're going to be well coached. (John) does a great job, he's well known for that and continues to put out a great program and team every year so you know you're going to get quality when you see him over there."

Zeeland West and Unity Christian are part of a 3-way tie for 1st place in the OK Green with Zeeland East, so Friday's game is important for both schools.