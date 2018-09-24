Suspect and victims identified in double murder; standoff

Westminster Presbyterian Church Food Pantry helps those in need

Posted 10:38 AM, September 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:37AM, September 24, 2018

In the basement of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 47 Jefferson Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, is a food pantry that serves the Heartside District. It covers one of the smaller geographical areas of all of the pantries in Kent County, but it is one of the bigger pantries.

Many rely on The Rapid to get there to volunteer or pick up their needed food items.

Those in need can stop by for five to seven days worth of food and some toiletries. The community and some businesses are very generous, helping to stock the pantry shelves. Clients can stop by 10:30a.m. to 2:30p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. People are interviewed to find out what types of items that they desire before heading home weekly with their goods.

To find out more about the pantry, visit westminstergr.org/food-pantry.

Remember, you can always check out the maps and schedules of The Rapid online at ridetherapid.org.

 

