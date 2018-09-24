Which Morning Mix host has the steadier hand at the game Operation?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of The Resident premiering Monday night at 8p.m. on FOX 17, nothing could be more fitting than Leigh Ann and Todd trying their hand at the board game called Operation.

But, prior to them squaring off, viewers were asked to pick which co-host they thought would win. After a very grueling two minutes of trying, in the end, it was Leigh Ann who walked away victorious.

Therefore, the names of everyone who picked Leigh Ann were thrown into a drawing. The winner of the mini-fridge is Jane Weaver of Grand Rapids. Congratulations! Thanks so much to everyone who played along. Jane, someone from FOX17 will reach out to you about snagging your fridge.