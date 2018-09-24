Zeeland man hurt in 3-vehicle crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man was seriously hurt in a crash in Ottawa County Monday morning.

The three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Van Buren Street at about 6:15 a.m.

Deputies say a vehicle was stopped on northbound 96th Avenue waiting to turn onto Van Buren when it was hit from behind by another northbound vehicle. The driver of that vehicle told deputies that he saw the stopped vehicle, but felt something crawling on his leg and looked down and then hit the turning vehicle.

The vehicle that was turning was pushed into southbound traffic which was then struck by a southbound vehicle driven by a 59-year-old Zeeland man. The Zeeland man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by Aero Med. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.

96th Avenue was closed for a short time during the clean-up of the crash.