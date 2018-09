GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 29-year-old Jenison man fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed his vehicle Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:21 a.m. near the intersection of Pine Grove Court and Pine Grove Drive in Georgetown Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was the only one injured in the rollover crash.

The driver was taken to a West Michigan hospital where he was listed in stable condition. His injuries were considered non-life threatening.