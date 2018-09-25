× 89-year-old man enters ArtPrize with miniature re-creation of Jenison, Hudsonville

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – An 89-year-old West Michigan man has a special entry in ArtPrize this year.

Sharon Schut ended his formal education in 8th grade, but he found success building structures, big and small, throughout his life. But now, he builds small scale buildings, bridges, trains and even a working saw mill, in his barn.

He’s shown off his small structures before and has won blue ribbons in contests before, but his family, especially a granddaughter, encouraged him to enter ArtPrize. Schut says it takes six to eight months to build each piece.

Schut’s entry is called “Pere Marquette with Jenison and Hudsonville Train Depots” and is located at Cornerstone Church – Heritage Hill at 48 Lafayette SE.