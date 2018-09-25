An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD citizens academy week 1, meet the chief & station tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Grand Rapids citizens police academy is an inside look at the work men and women of law enforcement do in Grand Rapids. The class is a ten week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

FOX 17's West Michigan's Most Wanted producer enrolled in the course and is documenting their experience through weekly updates. Week one consisted of meeting the chiefs, captains, and other classmates along with a quick tour of the station.