Cosby denied bail; to be locked up immediately

Posted 2:59 PM, September 25, 2018, by , Updated at 03:38PM, September 25, 2018

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby has left a Pennsylvania courtroom in handcuffs to begin serving a three-to-10 year prison sentence for sexual assault.

Defense lawyers tried to keep the 81-year-old out of prison while he appeals his conviction, saying he’s frail and legally blind. Judge Steven O’Neill refused their plea for Cosby to remain on house arrest, ruling Tuesday that Cosby will be locked up immediately.

NORRISTOWN, PA – SEPTEMBER 25: Bill Cosby (C) is taken away in handcuffs after being sentenced to 3-10 years in his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. In April, Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. 60 women have accused the 81 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

O’Neill says Cosby could “quite possibly be a danger to the community.”

Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University athletics administrator Andrea Constand.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct during his 50-year career in entertainment. The 2004 assault on Constand was the only one to lead to criminal charges.

