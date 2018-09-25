Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday

Dunkin’ Donuts is officially dropping ‘Donuts’

Posted 3:32 PM, September 25, 2018, by

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Dunkin' Donuts offers "emergency" bottle service on the streets of NYC and online at dunkinbottleservice.com, giving people a pick-me-up on the #longestdayoftheyear on June 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts)

(CNN Money) — Just call it Dunkin’.

Starting in January, Dunkin’ Donuts will drop the “Donuts” from ads, packages and signage at new and remodeled stores, as well as its social media accounts.

The makeover is part of Dunkin’ Brand’s efforts to relabel itself as a “beverage-led” company that focuses on coffees, teas, speedy service and to-go food including -— but not limited to — doughnuts.

“Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin’ experience for our customer,” said Dunkin’ Brands CEO David Hoffmann in a statement Tuesday.

The company said last year that it was considering the change. It tested out a store in Pasadena, California, that used the shorter name.

The company later unveiled another store in Massachusetts that adopted the “Dunkin'” moniker as well. That store also included digital kiosks, an expanded Grab & Go section and a drive-thru that let customers cut the line if they ordered ahead on the app.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s