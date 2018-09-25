Extreme Off Road Vehicle Expo coming to Ionia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ready to get extreme? The largest off road vehicle expo in the Midwest is making it's way to West Michigan this weekend.

The Extreme Off Road Expo features amazing nine different competitions, with all types of makes and models to see up close or on the track.

There are many family-friendly events at the expo too! Take a ride in a monster truck, shop from industry vendors, or play in the mud pit!

Gates open on Friday at 10 a.m. The event will continue through Sunday at the Ionia Fair Grounds

Tickets cost $20 a day or $35 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

To view the complete event schedule, visit extremeoffroadexpo.com.