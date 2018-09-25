Friend of woman taken hostage recounts her escape

WYOMING, Mich. – The friend of a woman who escaped from her husband with her two kids, after he killed her parents, spoke about the terror that took place this past weekend.

Kayleigh Meyering says she knew that on Saturday afternoon something horrific was happening to her friend Samantha Huntley. The two were close years ago, both of them being hearing impaired.

Kayleigh tried texting Samantha Saturday afternoon. “The reason I was part of it was that she responded to me first. Saying that she was going to be okay, saying her and the kids were going to get out at some point. I called the cops from there and said this is what she said to me. She told me to come over there right away,” she told us Tuesday.

Samantha’s husband, Bruce Huntley, had killed her parents in northern Kent County and driver her and the kids back to the apartment they used to share in Wyoming.

Investigators say that Bruce Huntley drove from Wyoming to Spencer Township Saturday morning after Samantha took their kids to her mother’s home a week ago after a domestic violence incident. When Bruce got to the home, he broke in and shot and killed Lisa Bradley, Samantha’s mother, and James Cole, Lisa’s boyfriend. Bruce then took Samantha and their two children back to their Wyoming apartment and held them hostage until Saturday evening.

Kayleigh tells us, “I wasn’t sure if it was her or him texting me so the cops took my phone away and pretended to be me. As soon as she said I’m at the apartment, he’s going to let me go and the kids. They took my phone and said ‘I am here, can you come out with the kids?’.” She says Samantha told her that the family made dinner while inside the apartment- eating tacos.

“As soon as she and the kids got out, I got permission to take the kids overnight. And the joy in their face once they got here was amazing.”

He released Samantha and the children about 6:30 p.m. Police later entered the apartment and found Bruce dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.