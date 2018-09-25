Give feedback on ArtPrize pieces at the Airstream trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are checking out ArtPrize 10 this weekend, there is something you'll want to look out for in addition to the art.

It's the Airstream trailer, brought to you by WKTV's Voices , which collects ArtPrize artists stories and allows people to voice their opinions on the different pieces.

In addition to collecting ArtPrize artists' stories, we are inviting the public to share with us the reasons why they voted for any particular work of art.

We'll have our 'Voters Feedback Booth' right next to the trailer where we'll record what voters have to say and share it online on our Facebook page.

It will be downtown Grand Rapids all three weekends of the fest at the corner of Lyon NW and Monroe Avenue.