GR business hosting diaper drive for area families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s national Diaper Need Awareness Week Sept. 24- Sept. 30. and there is a diaper drive to help area families in need.
Gold Coast Doulas is hosting its third annual Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties.
It’s a week to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.
Diapers are a basic health necessity for babies and are not provided by government assistance programs, but are one of the top un-met needs to low income families.
Diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are the most needed sizes in addition to baby wipes, used and new cloth diapers and open packages of diapers in addition to new boxes and bags of disposable diapers.
Diaper donations will be accepted from September 1 to October 1 at the following drop-off locations:
Zeeland:
Smedley Dental 133 1/3 E Main Ave
Howard Miller Library 14 S. Church Street
Holland:
Untangled Salon 650 Riley Street
Brann’s 12234 James Street
Harbor Health and Massage 444 Washington Ave.
EcoBuns Baby + Co 12330 James Street
The Insurance Group 593 Heritage Court
Higher Health Chiropractic of Holland 98 Douglas Ave
Hudsonville:
Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ 4950 32nd Avenue
Love Inc. 3300 Van Buren Street
Grand Rapids:
The Wellness Collective 1324 Lake Drive SE
Mindful Counseling 741 Kenmoor Ave. SE
Hopscotch Children’s Store 909 Cherry Street SE
Simply Born Midwifery Services 802 Merritt Street SE
Cascade Pediatrics 5150 Cascade Rd SE, Suite B
Grand Rapids Natural Health 638 Fulton St W, B
Gold Coast Doulas 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Suite 204
Rise Wellness 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Suite 201
Walker:
ABC Pediatrics 4288 3 Mile Rd NW
Higher Health Chiropractic 4735 Lake Michigan Dr
Wyoming:
Higher Health Chiropractic 1027 Gezon Pkwy SW
ABC Pediatrics 4174 56th St SW