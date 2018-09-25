× GR business hosting diaper drive for area families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s national Diaper Need Awareness Week Sept. 24- Sept. 30. and there is a diaper drive to help area families in need.

Gold Coast Doulas is hosting its third annual Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 30,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa and Allegan counties.

It’s a week to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the U.S. aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.

Diapers are a basic health necessity for babies and are not provided by government assistance programs, but are one of the top un-met needs to low income families.

Diaper sizes 4, 5 and 6 are the most needed sizes in addition to baby wipes, used and new cloth diapers and open packages of diapers in addition to new boxes and bags of disposable diapers.

Diaper donations will be accepted from September 1 to October 1 at the following drop-off locations:

Zeeland:

Smedley Dental 133 1/3 E Main Ave

Howard Miller Library 14 S. Church Street

Holland:

Untangled Salon 650 Riley Street

Brann’s 12234 James Street

Harbor Health and Massage 444 Washington Ave.

EcoBuns Baby + Co 12330 James Street

The Insurance Group 593 Heritage Court

Higher Health Chiropractic of Holland 98 Douglas Ave

Hudsonville:

Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ 4950 32nd Avenue

Love Inc. 3300 Van Buren Street

Grand Rapids:

The Wellness Collective 1324 Lake Drive SE

Mindful Counseling 741 Kenmoor Ave. SE

Hopscotch Children’s Store 909 Cherry Street SE

Simply Born Midwifery Services 802 Merritt Street SE

Cascade Pediatrics 5150 Cascade Rd SE, Suite B

Grand Rapids Natural Health 638 Fulton St W, B

Gold Coast Doulas 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Suite 204

Rise Wellness 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Suite 201

Walker:

ABC Pediatrics 4288 3 Mile Rd NW

Higher Health Chiropractic 4735 Lake Michigan Dr

Wyoming:

Higher Health Chiropractic 1027 Gezon Pkwy SW

ABC Pediatrics 4174 56th St SW