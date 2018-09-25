It’s the festival you’ve been dreaming of, Taco & Tequila Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The folks who brought the Donut and Beer Festival to Kalamazoo are at it again! This time they're bringing a festival that highlights the pairing of tacos and tequila, and it's happening on Saturday.

Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo will be filled with local vendors serving a wide variety of traditional and unique combinations. There will also be a tequila sampling bar, exotic mixed drinks, and festive entertainment like lucha libre wrestling, mariachi bands, and a taco judging contest.

Tickets cost $30, or $15 for designated driver tickets. Each person will receive three taco tokens, five drink tokens, and a souvenir drink cup.

The event is on September 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit kzootacoandtequilafest.com.