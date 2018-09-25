Severe Weather Threat for Tuesday

‘Making a Murderer’ sequel set to premiere Oct. 19

Posted 4:17 PM, September 25, 2018, by

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sequel to the popular “Making a Murderer” documentary series is set to premiere Oct. 19 on Netflix.

The first “Making a Murderer” recounted the story of Steven Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in the 2005 slaying of Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery and Dassey are serving life sentences in that killing.

Halbach’s remains were found in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard. Avery insists police framed him. Dassey has argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

The documentary won Avery and Dassey legions of fans and spurred demands for their release.

The sequel, “Making a Murderer 2,” will follow their appeals. The premiere date is Dassey’s birthday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s