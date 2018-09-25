Man dies, woman hospitalized after fire on Lake Huron island

BOIS BLANC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an accidental propane explosion apparently triggered a fire at a cabin on an island in Lake Huron, fatally injuring a man and leaving a woman hospitalized.

Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Straight says that after the fire Sunday morning on Bois Blanc Island, 59-year-old Kevin McCormack died at a hospital. He says 51-year-old Caroline Klautky-McCormack is hospitalized with injuries suffered in the fire. The relationship between McCormack and Klautky-McCormack wasn’t clear.

The fire was reported after someone in Cheboygan spotted smoke coming from the island.

Straight says preliminary indications show an accidental propane explosion caused the extensive fire.