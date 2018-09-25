Meeting planned over backyard chickens in Wayland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYLAND, Mich. -- City leaders In Wayland have considered backyard chickens for more than a year.

But Tuesday night, a meeting will be held at Wayland Middle School cafeteria for council to listen to the residents concerns.

Wayland's city manager, Josh Eggleston tells us the city needed more time to regroup and come up with a ordinance.

Eggleston says residents approached the city last year, asking to be able to have backyard chickens. The previous city manager started working on the ordinance, but board members only wanted people to be able to have a handful of chickens with no roosters allowed.

The ordinance was never completed and now a year later, the city is reconsidering it.

Currently, people living outside the city in Wayland Township are allowed to raise chickens, it's people living in the city who are not allowed. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of chickens at tonight's meeting.

City leaders also plan to hear from a group of people who are pro-chicken on October 1st to learn what benefits raising chickens has.

Nearby towns such as Dorr and Leighton Townships and the Village of Middleville have chicken ordinances.

A decision on this issue could come down at a city council meeting on October 15.